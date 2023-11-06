WATCH: Kevin Hart and sons' celebration video goes viral after Eagles thump Cowboys 28-23 in Philadelphia

Comedian Kevin Hart is a proud Philadelphia native, making him a supporter of all the sports teams based in the City of Brotherly Love. But in his latest viral video, he has no love for the Dallas Cowboys after the Philadelphia Eagles beat them in Week 9 28-23.

Instead of celebrating alone, Hart basked in the victory by filming a short dance clip with his sons Hendrix and Kenzo Kash. They wore the Kelly Green jersey of Eagles legend the late Reggie White while breaking out their moves.

Kevin Hart grooves to the Philadelphia Eagles win over their heated rivals

There’s no love lost between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys since they were grouped in the NFC East in 1967. The Cowboys lead the all-time series since 1960, 73-56. Dallas has also won three of their four postseason meetings.

They split their two regular-season games last season. This year, heads-up plays on defense preserved Philadelphia’s five-point win over the Cowboys, inspiring Kevin Hart to dance with his sons.

Hart was in high spirits while turning their home into a dance floor. They also made a huddle before finishing their routine on a solid note. He was also cheering for his sons as he gave them their spotlight. Hendrix is Kevin Hart’s son with Torrei Hart, his wife from 2003 to 2011. Meanwhile, Kenzo is his son with his current partner, Eniko Parrish.

Eagles fans are in very high spirits after another victory that improved their beloved team’s record to a league-best 8-1. They’ve won three straight games after their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets.

Cowboys cannot execute when it mattered most

Mike McCarthy’s men knocked at the Eagles end zone with time running out in regulation. They had first-and-five from the Eagles’ six-yard line with 27 seconds left after a Jalen Carter encroachment penalty.

However, Tyler Smith got caught with a false start, and Dak Prescott got sacked, moving the Cowboys back to the Eagles’ 22-yard line.

A delay of game penalty had the Cowboys staring at a third-and 26 from the Eagles’ 27. But they had a shot at victory when CeeDee Lamb completed the catch at the Eagles’ four-yard line. Rookie safety Sydney Brown had other plans, forcing Lamb to fumble. Reed Blankenship recovered the ball to preserve Philadelphia’s win 28-23.

Will Kevin Hart and his sons have another dance video after the Eagles’ Week 11 game? That’s a tough call because the team will have a Super Bowl LVII rematch on the road against the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs.