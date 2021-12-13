Watch: Lamar Jackson carted to the locker room after tackling from Browns linebacker

Unfortunate injury news for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are locked in an important divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens have been sputtering on offense all game and are already dealing with an injury to starting DE Calais Campbell, who is dealing with a quad injury. The Ravens have been dealing with injuries across the board this season, and an injury to Jackson would further dampen their hopes of truly securing the AFC North.

Lamar Jackson being out during this important juncture of the regular season might keep the Ravens out of the playoffs completely.

Watch: What happened to Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson dropped back to throw a pass when Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah broke through and took Jackson down. The hit was entirely too low and sent Jackson crumbling to the ground.

Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Further testing will be done to determine the severity of the injury, but a stint on IR would be the worst-case scenario for the Ravens.

These final five games could determine who takes the AFC North, and without Jackson, the division lead could change hands.

Tingz n Wingz @TingznWingz



prayers for action Jackson 🙏🏽 That injury that sent Lamar Jackson to the sideline #RavensFlock prayers for action Jackson 🙏🏽 That injury that sent Lamar Jackson to the sideline #RavensFlock prayers for action Jackson 🙏🏽 https://t.co/QMdwgjAFhb

The hit from Owusu-Koramoah looked to be unintentionally low, but still, hitting a quarterback that low should be grounds for a flag. That wasn't the case as it could be said that Owusu-Koramoah just couldn't stop his momentum.

Jackson is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the entire league, so him missing games would severely change the offensive prowess of the Ravens.

Jackson was taken directly to the locker room on a cart. Trainers had him take off his cleats as well, pointing to the fact that Jackson might be more severely injured than initially thought.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala Here comes the cart for Lamar Jackson. He's hobbling onto the cart w/ Dr. Curl and not putting any weight on one foot. #Ravens Here comes the cart for Lamar Jackson. He's hobbling onto the cart w/ Dr. Curl and not putting any weight on one foot. #Ravens

The Browns are currently trying to move their way back into a wild-card playoff spot, and a win here against the Ravens would help them jump ahead on the list of the rest of the AFC teams in the "hunt."

The current score is 17-3 in favor of the Browns, and losing Jackson for this game and beyond is not going to help the Ravens get a win over their divisional rivals, and push them further out of reach for the rest of the AFC North.

Also Read Article Continues below

At this point, the Ravens are simply hoping Jackson's season is not over.

Edited by LeRon Haire