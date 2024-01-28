WATCH: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes drop ice-cold fits for AFC championship game in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are eyeing for a spot in the Super Bowl. Both quarterbacks have lit it up on the field this postseason but showed some of their ice-cold fits ahead of the AFC championship game.

Mahomes arrived with sunglasses and a well-tailored red suit, while Jackson showed up in a Ravens-inspired hoodie. Jackson led Baltimore to a win over the Texans in the divisional round with four total touchdowns. He threw for 152 yards and rushed for another 100 yards.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs star has thrown for 477 yards and three touchdowns so far this postseason.

For the two-time league MVP, it is his sixth straight appearance in the AFC Championship game. Jackson will likely win his second MVP. He is making his first appearance in the championship game with the Baltimore Ravens.

These two teams last faced off in Week 2 of the 2021 season in Baltimore. It was a high-scoring matchup as the Ravens came out on top by 36-35. Patrick Mahomes went for 343 yards passing, three touchdowns, and an interception in this loss. In the win, Lamar Jackson had three total touchdowns (two rushing and one passing).

Comparing Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs

Lamar Jackson is playing his sixth career playoff game. He has struggled a bit in the postseason all-time. The Ravens star has five touchdowns to five interceptions over those five starts.

As for Mahomes, it has been quite a successful run, as it is his 17th playoff start. Kansas City is 13-3 when he is under center in the postseason.