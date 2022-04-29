WATCH: Lamar Jackson reunites with first grade teacher in emotional old elementary school visit 

The football field isn’t the only place where Lamar Jackson shines. He has worked not only in the Baltimore community but also in Louisville, Kentucky, where he spent his college career supporting Blessings in a Backpack. The charity provides weekend meals for children served by the National School Lunch Program.

Most recently, the quarterback returned to Cypress Elementary School to visit his first-grade teacher. During that time, he gave out signed no. 8 jerseys and copies of his children’s book. “I Dream, You Dream. Let us Dream!” is a story that encourages children to never give up on their dreams.

The star shared his visit with fans on Instagram, along with a few wholesome photos taken at the school.

The quarterback continues to show why he’s one of the most well-liked players in the NFL, with a heart as big as his arm. The upcoming season will no doubt see the return of the mega-talented quarterback with the Ravens team. In the meantime, Jackson stays busy spreading positive messages and encouraging children across the country and the world to work towards their dreams.

Coming into the league in 2018, the Baltimore Ravens were six years removed from their last Super Bowl win. Although he came to the team with a talent for running the ball, learning behind Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco no doubt helped him develop as a passer, making him an all-around threat.

Lamar Jackson's work with children and communities shines as bright as his NFL stats

Later in the season, when Jackson came in for an injured Joe Flacco, he slid right into a the role of an NFL starting quarterback. He led the Ravens into the postseason and became the youngest quarterback to ever start a playoff game at just twenty-two years old. The Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17, but Jackson solidified himself as the team’s starter.

In 2019, Jackson unanimously won the league MVP and led Baltimore to another playoff berth. Over the past couple of years, his arm has improved in velocity, accuracy and depth. If not for a shortened 2021 season due to injury, the Ravens could have at least been contenders to get back to the playoffs in a crowded wild card race.

