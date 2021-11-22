Watch: Lamar Jackson struggles to walk into Soldier Field as illness sees Ravens QB miss Bears clash

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice this week due to an illness. When that was first reported, it didn't come as a surprise as it was the third time this season that Jackson has missed practice because he was sick.

However, when Jackson missed consecutive practices and was then added to the injury report on Saturday, officially listed as questionable, it seemed as if this was worse than what he had dealt with earlier in the season. When he walked into Soldier Field on Sunday morning, it was clear that Lamar Jackson was under the weather and not able to take the field.

The Baltimore Ravens listed quarterback Lamar Jackson on the injury report Saturday and officially made him questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Jackson flew with the team to Chicago and was trying to keep his hydration up for the game. Jackson arrived at Soldier Field Sunday morning on the second bus that left the team hotel.

When video of Jackson walking into the stadium was shown across the Sunday pre-game shows on several networks, it raised a lot of concern.

Jackson was dressed in regular clothes with the hood up on his jacket and wearing a face mask. His walk was not characteristic of the 24 year old quarterback. Jackson looked as if he was struggling to take each step and nearly looked like he had a limp. He was escorted through a security checkpoint as he walked in.

It was then reported just minutes after he was shown arriving at the stadium that he was unable to stay hydrated enough to take the field and wouldn't start the game.

The Ravens have emphasized that he has consistently been tested for COVID-19 and the flu and he has tested negative for both viruses. Regardless of the type of virus/illness that Lamar Jackson is currently dealing with, it seems to have really taken a toll on the young quarterback who was having an impressive season.

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman and wide receiver Rashod Bateman were also dealing with non-COVID illnesses throughout the week, but clearly not as bad as Jackson has had.

The Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns in the first divisional matchup between both teams this season, and Baltimore is hoping to have their quarterback back on the field.

