Lions DE Ahmed Hassanein goes viral after proposing to girlfriend Payson minutes after getting drafted

On April 26, 2025, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein had a life-changing day. Minutes after the Detroit Lions picked him in the sixth round of the NFL draft, Hassanein proposed to his girlfriend, Payson.

Hassanein wore a black-and-white striped suit and got down on one knee with the diamond ring, while Payson, dressed in a black tube top and leather skirt, accepted with a big smile.

The Lions chose Hassanein with the 196th overall pick, making him the first Egyptian-born player ever drafted into the NFL. Born in California, he moved to Egypt as a child and came back to the States as a teenager, and started playing football at 16.

Hassanein was a key player at Loara High School and Boise State, where he was a captain and a first-team All-Conference defensive end. In 2023, he had 53 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. In his final season, he finished with 48 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and earned another first-team All-Mountain West award.

The 22-year-old now joins a Lions D-line led by Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.

Ahmed Hassanein promises full commitment to Lions after emotional draft call

Former Boise State DT Ahmed Hassanein made his emotions clear after being drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Hassanein spoke with head coach Campbell on the phone and expressed deep commitment to the team.

"Coach, I will die for you," Hassanein said during the call. "I just want you to believe in me. I just wanted you to believe in me, coach. I'll die on that field for you. I promise I will."

Hassanein completed a four-year career at Boise State, recording 35 tackles for loss and 24 sacks. His production helped him become one of the defensive leaders for the Broncos.

Detroit’s selection of Ahmed Hassanein continued their push to strengthen the defensive line, after drafting Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams in the first round.

