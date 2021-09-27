Watch: Mac Jones gets Patriots fans pumped up ahead of Week 3 game vs Saints 

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been impressive so far this season. Jones looks set to take the place that Tom Brady once did, leading the New England Patriots for years to come and taking their place atop the AFC once again.

While the comparisons will always be there between Mac Jones and Tom Brady, the rookie is trying to cement himself as his own quarterback for the New England Patriots and follow the long-lasting tradition of playing the "Patriot Way."

Before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Mac Jones used the intensity he has on the field to try and get the fans pumped up for the game ahead. Winning over the New England Patriots' faithful is definitely a step in the right direction for Mac Jones. Jones is a pro-style quarterback who has all the makings to be a top quarterback in the National Football League.

The Patriots lost their home opener versus the Miami Dolphins in a close game in Week 1. Jones got his first win in the NFL last week against fellow rookie Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on the road. Now he has his eyes set on his first home win at Gillette Stadium, in front of the home crowd.

While the New England Patriots are currently playing the New Orleans Saints, next week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come into town. This will be the first time Tom Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium since he left after the 2019 NFL season.

While the game is a sellout, it will be interesting to see the type of reception that Brady and the Buccaneers will get when they arrive in Foxborough. It will also be interesting to see how Mac Jones handles the fanfare that comes along with matching up against Tom Brady.

Who will be more affected by the matchup, the young rookie Mac Jones, or the old veteran Tom Brady who could get caught up in the emotion at playing in front of the same fans he did for two decades?

