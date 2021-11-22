Watch: Marcus Davenport and Jordan Mailata wrestle on field during Eagles vs. Saints

During the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New Orleans Saints, one of the most interesting matchups on the trenches was between Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata and Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Two young players drafted in 2018, both Mailata and Davenport have developed into quality players this season.

However, as the Eagles were dominating the game in all aspects, things got a little chippy between the two of them.

Mailata and Davenport get into an on-field scuffle

With the Eagles already dominating the scoreboard early in the second quarter, Jalen Hurts went for a scramble and was chased by Marcus Davenport. Hurts was pushed out of bounds by the defensive end, and while there was no flag on the play, it looked clear that the shove happened when the quarterback was already on the sideline.

Mailata went to Hurts' defense and exchanged a few words with Davenport seconds after the play. Mailata is a mountain of a man, so perhaps it wasn't the best sighting for Davenport to see a guy of that size coming after him.

But their problems didn't stop there. After a two-minute warning, the Eagles called a run play where Mailata was assigned to block Davenport. He did it with ease, but the pair continued to fight after the play:

alex @highlghtheaven Marcus Davenport and Jordan Mailata get into it Marcus Davenport and Jordan Mailata get into it https://t.co/FlfYOeWR3t

No penalty was assigned after the play, even though the fight kept going on for a long time after the whistle blew. The Eagles dominated the Saints in the trenches, so you could understand there was maybe some frustration there as well.

Mailata had a dominant performance, adding up to what has been a fantastic season for him. He already signed a contract extension of 4 years worth $64 million, locking him to the Eagles until 2026. It's a great pay day for a 7th-round pick.

Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS Tell ya what, if there's one guy on the field I wouldn't try to fight, it's probably Jordan Mailata. Tell ya what, if there's one guy on the field I wouldn't try to fight, it's probably Jordan Mailata.

Davenport, by his side, still has not signed an extension with the Saints. He's in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the activation of the 5th-year option gives the defensive end some security about his job. Still, fighting Jordan Mailata is not the smartest decision someone can make.

