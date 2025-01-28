Watch: Marshawn Lynch interrupts Pete Carroll's first press conference with Tom Brady's Raiders

Pete Carroll was officially introduced as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. However, the press conference was briefly interrupted by a familiar face to both Carroll and the Raiders organization.

Former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch began yelling "RAIDERS!" while Carroll was speaking to reporters. Carroll looked up and laughed at his former running back and continued answering the question.

Marshawn Lynch played for Carroll's Seahawks for six seasons and won a Super Bowl before retiring in 2016. He then proceeded to come out of retirement to play for the Raiders, who were still based in Oakland, California at the time. He then rejoined the Seattle Seahawks for a brief stint in 2019. The running back's connection to both Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders makes it easy to see why he was in attendance on Monday.

Pete Carroll credited Tom Brady as a reason he accepted Raiders HC job

When the 2025 NFL season kicks off in September, Pete Carroll will be the oldest coach in the history of the National Football League. Carroll, who will turn 74 years old in September, appeared ready to lead the Raiders and get them back into a winning style of football.

During his introductory press conference, Carroll first credited owner Mark Davis for bringing Tom Brady on board as a minority owner. He then credited Brady for being a reason as to why he wanted to coach the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Tom and I have been battling for years. So that respect that I had for him and knowing what he stood for and to see him come back and knowing he will be a part of this organization, a part of football, part of this thing made me want to be here,” Carroll said at his introductory press conference

Carroll also said that having the quarterback's assistance in making decisions and building a team is invaluable.

"We have the Greatest of All Time to assist us," Carroll said.

Carroll wasn't the only newest member of the Raiders to be introduced on Monday, general manager John Spytek was also at the press conference. Spytek and Brady went to the University of Michigan at the same time. He was also the assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Brady's tenure with the team.

