WATCH: Massive Bengals Packers fight sees Elgton Jenkins, Germain Pratt brawl it out

The Bengals and Packers have been doing joint practices like much of the league recently, and it boiled over into a huge fight on Wednesday. Green Bay offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt went at it.

The result was an all-out brawl that featured the two teams in the middle of the field surrounding the two players. Coaches had to get involved and the fight kept going despite everyone's attempts to stop it. At one point, some players fell to the ground as the fight continued.

The video, captured live during the practice, lasted over a minute and the brawl never stopped once. It began well before the video and presumably lasted well after it ended. This was one of the biggest NFL fights of the year.

However, there have been plenty of brawls in training camp. Most of it has occurred within one team. For example, Travis Kelce punched a Kansas City Chiefs teammate and a fight ensued.

This is one of the first fights among two teams, but there will likely be more. Joint practices can get heated and this happens annually almost. Pratt and Jenkins doing this for the Packers and Bengals is not surprising, though the size of the brawl is a little shocking.

How to watch Bengals vs Packers: TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers are slated to face off in one of the first games of the NFL preseason. This is why they've been matched up in a joint practice. They will open their respective preseason schedules against one another.

How to watch Bengals vs Packers

Here are the full details of the match, including where to watch:

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 7 pm EST

Game: Cincinatti Bengals at Green Bay Packers

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo

Tomorrow in the evening, tune into NFL Network or stream the game on Fubo TV, which does have a week-long free trial. That is the only way to watch this preseason game between these two teams who clearly have a bit of hatred for one another after this.