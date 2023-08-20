WATCH: Massive fight breaks out between 49ers fans during preseason game against Broncos

The 49ers and the Broncos faced off at Levi's Stadium in a preseason matchup as the start of the 2023 season nears. While there was action on the field, there was also some in the stands.

49ers fans were seen fighting between themselves during the game, and the reason why it started remains unknown. Those fans were removed from the stadium after the fight was broken up. San Francisco got the win over Denver by a score of 21-20.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starters for each team played in this preseason showdown as the home team won it on a game-winning drive.

The third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, led the San Francisco 49ers in their comeback win over the Broncos. Russell Wilson had 24 yards in the air in limited action.

Lance went 12-of-18 passing for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The 23-year-old is battling with Sam Darnold to backup quarterback Brock Purdy for San Francisco.

The battle between Purdy and Lance was one that had the interest of fans with trade rumors surrounding Lance.

Expand Tweet

In April, San Francisco general manager John Lynch was asked by the media if he'd move Lance:

"I expect Trey to be here and we're excited about Trey's ability to compete and what he can do for our franchise just as we were when we drafted Trey. And I think the only thing that's changed this offseason is that Trey's gone and got himself healthy."

Lynch traded three first-round picks and a 2022 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up to No. 3 to get Lance in 2021.

How many games has Trey Lance played with the 49ers?

Trey Lance with San Francisco

Since being drafted, Lance has played in eight games in two seasons, including four starts. Last season, Lance started two games before his season ended with an ankle injury.

He also started two games in his rookie season before Jimmy Garoppolo took over after Week 3. Lance has 797 yards passing, with five touchdowns and three interceptions in his NFL career.

Time will tell as to whether Lance can be a starter with San Francisco or another franchise in the future.

🏈 NFL starts Sept 7! Immerse in action: Explore NFL Schedule & Depth Charts for ultimate game-day excitement!

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 298 votes