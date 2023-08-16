WATCH: Massive fight breaks out as Garrett Wilson, Mike Clemons throw punches in viral Jets training camp video

If the New York Jets are to succeed this season, Mike Clemons and Garrett Wilson will be instrumental in their success. The defensive tackle will be entrusted with the job of getting to opposing quarterbacks so their offense can take to the field. When they do, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will be the main receiver for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It looks a beautiful plan on paper. But games and practice sessions take place on the field, where things go as perfectly as advertized. When strong competitors are thrown into the mix, there is always the chance for things to combust.

And that is what Hard Knocks Episode 2 gave us a glimpse into. Mike Clemons was apoplectic at the end of a play and was swinging punches. He had to be separated by his teammates. Head coach Robert Saleh, who experienced it firsthand, was left to lament,

"Now what?"

Garrett Wilson came out of the melee on the sidelines commenting that he would not like to get on the wrong side of the defensive tackle, saying,

"I ain’t f****** with Mike’s a**"

Even with Mike Clemons and Garrett Wilson as protagonists, Aaron Rodgers is the leader for the Jets

What became clear from the footage, though, is that the New York Jets made a great decision getting Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. He is an elite quarterback, but he also provides the leadership on the field. He was the one who Mike Clemons was talking to after he had calmed down a bit.

That leadership was also visible in the quarterback room, where Zach Wilson really seems to be benefitting from the exposure to the future Hall-of-Famer. He seems much more relaxed and confident than he has been at any point during his NFL career. His self-worth appeared shot after he was routinely booed by the New York faithful during the last season. But here he was, engaging in casual banter with Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets want to win the Super Bowl now and that is a legitimate aim given how strong their roster is this season. But the four-times MVP is also mentoring the next generation of quarterbacks for the franchise who can utilize the likes Garrett Wilson throughout their career.

It might be what Aaron Rodgers is most remembered for in the future but, at the moment, the Jets fans would like him to take them to the promised land. Garrett Wilson and Mike Clemons will be important cogs in that machine, if the dream comes to fruition.