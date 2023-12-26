WATCH: Maxx Crosby, Raiders blast Chief Keef's "I Don’t Like" in locker room dissing Chiefs after Week 16 win

Maxx Crosby is having a fantastic season for the Las Vegas Raiders, tallying a career-high 13.5 sacks, 50 solo tackles, and two defended passes through 15 games. However, his numbers would matter more if they helped his squad win.

Luckily, they’ve found their groove back over the last two weeks. After dominating the Los Angeles Chargers, they edged another division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on the road. It’s a victory that merited a locker room celebration, as Crosby shared online while jamming to a Chief Keef tune.

Maxx Crosby and the Raiders jubilant over the Raiders’ victory over the Chiefs

Before their 2023 Week 16 Christmas Day encounter, the Chiefs have won 11 of their 12 meeting against the Raiders. That stretch extended the Chiefs’ all-time series lead against the silver and black to 73-54-2. Las Vegas’ lone victory came in 2020, defeating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, 40-32.

Maxx Crosby and the Raiders finally ended their drought against Kansas City via a 20-14 road win. The Raiders got their payback for the 31-17 Week 12 defeat versus the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. That massive decision over the Chiefs improved Las Vegas’ record to 7-8, keeping their postseason hopes alive.

Likewise, defeating a heated rival since their American Football League days during the 1960s calls for a celebration. Crosby shared a live video showing the party inside their locker room while singing along Chief Keep’s “I Don’t Like.” The All-Pro defensive end went around the locker room and sang with his teammates while smoking a victory cigar.

The song’s title and lyrics could refer to the Raiders’ sentiments about the Chiefs. After all, Kansas City dominated them and the AFC West over the years. The Chiefs have won the last seven division titles and haven’t lost since Patrick Mahomes became their full-fledged starting quarterback.

