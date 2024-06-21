WATCH: Mecole Hardman announces his engagement to girlfriend Chariah Gordon after surprise proposal

Mecole Hardman has known his girlfriend Chariah Gordon for quite some time now. They have two children: a son named Three, born in February 2023 (on the same day as Super Bowl LVII); and a still-unnamed daughter, born last month.

And soon they will achieve another milestone: getting married. On Thursday, the three-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver announced their engagement in this elaborate Instagram video featuring R&B singer Jon B.:

The video began by showing off the table setting in a darkened, candle-lit room that also featured an illuminated 'Will You Marry Me?' sign. Gordon was visibly shocked upon entering the room, which was full of friends and family. Jon B was signing in the background as Hardman, wearing a white shirt and white shorts, came in and kissed Gordon.

Hardman then got down on one knee in front of the sign to pop the question. Gordon emphatically replied, "Yes!" as friends and family applauded the newly engaged couple.

Among those who reacted were his teammates Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross:

Moore: “Congrats my dawg💪🏽.”

Ross: “Congrats Twin 💪🏾.”

Chariah Gordon reacts to Mecole Hardman re-signing with Chiefs

Engagement is not the only thing that makes June a great month for Mecole Hardman, however. Just two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed him on a one-year deal worth $1.125 million.

That contact comes under four months after he clinched Super Bowl LVIII for them with a walk-off touchdown in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Many were surprised but excited at the same time, including Chariah Gordon. Posting a since-gone image of herself with her soon-to-be husband at Arrowhead Stadium on her Instagram Stories, she said:

“Home is where the heart is.”

Before returning to the Chiefs midway through the 2023-24 season, Hardman had played for the New York Jets, where he had just one catch in five games. He then demanded a trade and got it, condemning the Jets, and more specifically their offense, afterward:

"There's no standard there. Everybody does what they want to do."

Mecole Hardman joins a revamped Chiefs WR room headlined by fellow free-agent signing Marquise Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy.