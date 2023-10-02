WATCH: Media flocks to Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner's departure post thrilling Chiefs-Jets game

The world knew that Taylor Swift would attend the Week 4 Sunday Night Football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There was even a false report that YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket would distribute 1989-themed friendship bracelets to honor the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

However, she was joined by Sophie Turner as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs earn a road victory against the New York Jets. Swift has gotten so much attention during her NFL tour that the media flocked to her exit at MetLife Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taylor Swift leaves the Jets’ home field with Sophie Turner

Everyone knows Taylor Swift is there for Travis Kelce, though no one knows their actual score. She responded to Kelce’s invitation to watch him and the Chiefs during their Week 3 game at Arrowhead Stadium. To Swift's delight, Kelce caught a touchdown pass as the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Chicago Bears.

The multi-awarded musician went to MetLife Stadium a week later to watch the Chiefs face the New York Jets in primetime. Luckily, Kansas City preserved a 23-20 victory despite a valiant comeback effort by the home team.

Swift is just one of the several A-list celebrities who watched Travis Kelce and the Chiefs earn their third straight win. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman are just some who’s who at MetLife. Then there’s Turner, who left the stadium with Swift, as The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Turner has been one of Swift’s closest friends for years. She gained worldwide popularity when she played the role of Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones. However, Turner was in the news lately after her divorce from Joe Jonas. Coincidentally, Jonas and Swift were in a relationship in 2008.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE Magazine confirmed that Turner stayed at Swift’s New York residence while addressing her split with Jonas. They filed an interim consent order, settling that their daughters would remain in New York during divorce and custody proceedings.

Is Taylor Swift a lucky charm for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Travis Kelce had a decent game against the Jets, finishing with six catches for 60 yards. He has not had a 100-yard game this season, while he had six last year.

But while Kelce has been playing at a sub-par level, possibly due to the effects of his hyperextended knee, the Chiefs keep winning. They’ve won all games since losing to the Detroit Lions to kick off the 2023 NFL season. Taylor Swift was in attendance for Weeks 3 and 4.

Will Swift also watch the Chiefs’ Week 5 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings? Swifties and NFL fans will wait for her next move.