WATCH: Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia couldn't control her emotions screaming in shock after Falcons pull off sensational win vs. Bills

Michael Penix Jr.’s fiancée, Olivia Carter, celebrated the Atlanta Falcons’ 24-14 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday with her friends. She attended the Week 6 game of the Falcons to cheer for her fiancé and offered a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram story.Carter shared several pictures and videos of the game day on Monday. In one of the videos, Carter couldn’t control her emotions and screamed after the Falcons' win and cheered for them. She posted a clip showing the crowd celebrating the win with a three-word caption.&quot;FALCONS WIN BOIIIII,&quot; Carter wrote.Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia (Credits: @o.carter Instagram)Michael Penix Jr. is playing his second NFL season, and so far in five games, he has recorded 1,168 yards in passing and four touchdowns. The Falcons played on Monday after their bye week and had a phenomenal outing, winning their third game of the season. Penix Jr. recorded 250 passing yards in the game.Michael Penix Jr.’s fiancée stuns in a black outfit in the Week 6 gameMichael Penix Jr.’s fiancée, Olivia Carter, shared a picture of the couple from the sidelines on her Instagram story on Monday. She attended the game against the Buffalo Bills in an all-black outfit and posted the photo with a three-word caption.&quot;GAME DAY PIC,&quot; she wrote.Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia (Credits: @o.carter Instagram)She wore a full-sleeve black top and matching pants and layered it with a black jacket. She opted for a cap with “Falcons” written on it.Carter and Penix Jr. have been dating for two years now. Their love story started in 2023, and in December 2024, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback proposed to her.They announced the engagement with a joint post on Instagram on Dec. 28, 2024. They posted a romantic picture of them sharing a kiss, posing with a big &quot;Marry Me&quot; on the back.&quot;The sweetest love ❤️ Olivia and Michael 12.24.2024,&quot; Carter wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple had a good time during the offseason and enjoyed a vacation together, and as the new season started, Carter had been rooting for her boyfriend’s team.The Falcons have fared well so far in the season. They started the campaign with a 23-20 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they won against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, then lost 30-0 in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.They defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 4 before winning their second straight game against the Bills on Monday.