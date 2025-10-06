  • home icon
  WATCH: New angle of Jonathan Gannon shredding Emari Demercado over costly goal-line fumble surfaces after Cardinals' humiliating loss vs. Titans

WATCH: New angle of Jonathan Gannon shredding Emari Demercado over costly goal-line fumble surfaces after Cardinals' humiliating loss vs. Titans

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 06, 2025 12:26 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
WATCH: New angle of Jonathan Gannon shredding Emari Demercado over costly goal line fumble surfaces after Cardinals humiliating loss vs. Titans - GETTY

Jonathan Gannon's Arizona Cardinals suffered a jarring loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. The Cardinals led 21-6 in the fourth quarter but ultimately lost to a previously winless Titans side.

One costly error that flipped the script of the game was Emari Demercado's goal-line fumble. The running back dropped the ball just before he ran into the end zone after a lung-bursting 72-yard run. The play was ruled as a fumble out of the back of the end zone, and the Titans got a touchback, setting a comeback in motion.

Following the game, X (formerly known as Twitter) user Travis posted a video that shows Gannon berating Demercado following the fumble. Yahoo Sports even states that the head coach apparently struck him out of frustration.

Here's the video:

Demercado spoke to Arizona Sports after the game. The young running back said,

"I made a mistake. There is really no excuse. I was obviously emotional. It was a big play, but I just got to be smarter."

It remains to be seen how Gannon and the coaching staff address the error. The Cardinals are thin at the running back position due to injuries to James Conner and Trey Benson.

What's next for Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals?

Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals lost the chance to secure their third win of the regular season. It was a game of close margins that ultimately went in favor of the Tennessee Titans side, which never gave up.

The Cardinals (2-3) are now ranked last in a super competitive NFC West. They're ranked behind the San Francisco 49ers (4-1), Seattle Seahawks (3-2) and Los Angeles Rams (3-2). The NFC West remains one of the most stacked divisions in football, with every team harboring genuine postseason hopes.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts (4-1) have been one of the feel-good stories of the current campaign, thanks in part to Daniel Jones' form, as they've recorded impressive wins to start the season. The Cardinals will travel to Indy to attempt to get back to .500.

Gannon will be tasked with galvanizing his troops after a stunning collapse in Sunday's game. There are still two more games before the franchise gets its bye in Week 8.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Ribin Peter
