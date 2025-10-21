WATCH: New video shows Mike McDaniel fuming at Tua Tagovailoa for 3rd INT before benching Dolphins QB for Quinn Ewers

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:14 GMT
Mike McDaniel benched Tua Tagovailoa for Quinn Ewers on Sunday - vis Getty/CMS
Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are continuing to utterly collapse in the 2025 season, nd a previously unminded hint has shown how bad it has become. On Monday, Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris pointed to a scene of the head coach yelling "Get off the field!" at starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he threw a pick-six during Sunday's 6-31 loss at the equally disastrous Cleveland Browns:

It was the former Pro Bowler's third interception of the day, which led to his benching for seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers. After the game, however, McDaniel insisted that the hierarchy would not change and that Tagovailoa was still his starting quarterback:

"He is going to take the snaps this week, and he is going to be a starter this week, and my expectation is that we don't throw 10 picks."
He also shared what they learned from watching film of that game:

"We ...had direct communication about the ebbs and flows of the game and how we can both improve for each other. When you go through a performance like that, I don't see it as all on a player or coach. It's a working relationship, and we both have to get better together because that's not good enough."
Adam Schefter provides update on Mike McDaniel's future with Dolphins

The Tua Tagovailoa incident is just another microcosm of how toxic Mike McDaniel's tenure has become in Miami. However, Adam Schefter believes nothing will come of it, and the status quo will remain, at least in the short term, as he put it on Monday's episode of ESPN's GET UP:

"I was told yesterday, again this morning, not happening right now. ...There are going to be changes made in that organization... but for the people that are waiting for some type of ESPN alert that's going to flash across their phone this morning, it doesn't sound like that is the plan."
McDaniel himself acknowledged the need to be better at his job during his presser, especially after falling to .500 as a head coach:

“The way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I'm thinking about having a job. I need to be doing my job. As long as I’m the coach for the Miami Dolphins, they will get everything from me.”

The Dolphins' next game will be at the Atlanta Falcons on October 26. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

