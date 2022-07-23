WATCH: Nick Chubb showcases superhuman strength, squats 600 pounds twice with relative ease

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is a genetic freak. The 26-year-old is known for his tough, hard running style while on the field and also his strength to bust and break tackles while making his way to Paydirt.

It usually takes some players years to build up their strength in the gym and for running backs, given the nature of the position, strength is key. Well, for Chubb, he has strength in abundance.

This was on show in a video that has made its way around social media in which Chubb can be seen squatting 600 pounds (272kg) of weight. In a video posted on Barstool Sports' Twitter page, Chubb can be seen doing this lift twice and doing it with relative ease as well. Watch below.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Nick Chubb is a BEAST Nick Chubb is a BEAST https://t.co/Oe3CJbbgNA

Fans can see just how much weight and pressure is on the bar as it is bending quite a lot. The 26-year-old lifts once before going back and doing it again in what looks like a feat of superhuman strength.

Cleveland to rely on Nick Chubb in 2022

Nick Chubb in action in the Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers game

For most NFL teams, having a good run game is paramount for success. For the Browns, having their star man up and running does wonders for them.

Nick Chubb has been in the league for four seasons, going past the 1,000-yard mark three times. The only time he did not was during his rookie season in 2018 in which he finished with 996 rushing yards.

His power and elusiveness make him a nightmare for opposing defenders to tackle as every time he touches the ball, there is a chance he will make a housecall.

In 2022, the Browns could lean heavily on Chubb. With Deshaun Watson's playing future still up in the air regarding his potential suspension, the 26-year-old running back could feature prominently for the AFC franchise.

The former Georgia Bulldog had 228 rush attempts last season, the second-highest tally of his career. One would think that he would need to at least match that in 2022 if the Browns are to make it out of their division.

He has made it to the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons and will be the bellcow again for the Browns. While many were estatic with Deshaun Watson signing on, now that his future is murky, the team could return to its running back to carry them to a playoff berth.

