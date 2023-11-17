WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. and Carmelo Anthony link up ahead of TNF showdown against Joe Burrow's Bengals

Thursday Night Football is here, and Odell Beckham Jr. has received a visit from one of Baltimore's favorite sons.

The top wide receiver, whose Baltimore Ravens are clashing with Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals, was seen doing the secret handshake and shoulder bump with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony. Anthony spent his formative years in Baltimore before playing collegiately at Syracuse:

Anthony, who is set to be announced as a "Legend of the Game", considers himself a Ravens fan, once saying on The Dan Patrick Show,

"I'm a Ravens fan for sure, I actually have a Ravens tattoo on my arm."

Below is an image of said tattoo:

What to expect when Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens face Bengals

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals enter Thursday coming off of painful losses at home.

The former have been sizable favorites against the Cleveland Browns, whom they had prevented from reaching the endzone the first time they met. They won their Week 4 encounter against the Ravens 28-3. However, the Browns scored three touchdowns in Deshaun Watson's last game before season-ending shoulder surgery - the last via a 34-yard interception return by Greg Newsome - before Dustin Hopkins hit a field goal as time expired for the 33-31 win.

The latter, meanwhile, engaged CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in a high scoring shootout. However, they ultimately lost 27-30 via another busser-beating field goal, this time from Matt Ammendola, who was signed after an injury to Ka'imi Fairbarn.

This clash of AFC North rivals is of utmost importance to both teams, as Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh noted on their Tuesday presser:

"This division's tight. We know who (the Bengals) are, what they're about [and] how good they are. [In] this division, every team is great. We're just going to try to play our best football against a great football team on Thursday night."

In terms of players, Odell Beckham Jr. did not speak, but his fellow wideout Rashod Bateman did, saying:

"It's just really another game. I just think, right now, we just have to take care of our bodies – both teams [do] – and come out strong, do what we need to do and take care of business."

And already, the Ravens have proven that they are eager to rebound, via a rushing touchdown by Gus Edwards:

