Watch: Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens blast Future's "Tony Montana" in locker room after bashing 49ers in Week 16 showdown

Odell Beckham Jr. has an opportunity to win Super Bowl titles with two NFL franchises if the Baltimore Ravens' winning ways continue. It's an impressive feat, considering an ACL tear he suffered in Super Bowl LVI forced him to miss the entire 2022 season.
He has also been relatively healthy this year, playing in 13 of the 15 Ravens' regular season games so far. That count includes their dominating Monday Night Football victory over the San Francisco 49ers, which he celebrated in the visitor's locker room with a hip-hop beat by Future.
Odell Beckham Jr. dances to "Tony Montana" after Ravens' impressive road victory
The Week 16 MNF clash between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers was billed as a seismic showdown between the league's two best teams. However, the Ravens made it a one-sided affair via a 33-19 beatdown.
The margin would have been bigger if the Niners didn't score a fourth-quarter touchdown. But that score is more of a consolation because Baltimore capitalized on San Francisco's mistakes. Brock Purdy threw four interceptions, which the Ravens turned into two touchdowns and a field goal.
One of those picks was intended for Jauan Jennings in the end zone. Instead, Justin Hamilton saved six points with his first interception in the game. The Niners threw five interceptions, two of them courtesy of Hamilton. Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams, and Patrick Queen had one each.
Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. had two catches for 13 yards. Despite his low production, a massive victory against the NFC's top squad called for a celebration.
Hence, he merrily danced to Future's "Tony Montana" in their locker room. He was even holding Deebo Samuel's jersey when he started celebrating. Coincidentally, the hip-hop artist performed this song during the 2011 season's NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the New York Giants.
Zay Flowers led the way for Baltimore's receivers with nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Isaiah Likely added three catches for 56 yards, while Gus Edwards had 70 yards from scrimmage (31 rushing, 39 receiving).
Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens gain confidence after defeating 49ers
It's not just any victory because the 49ers came into the game with a six-game winning streak, with an average winning margin of 18.83 points. Kyle Shanahan's crew is also one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII.
But an impressive victory over an elite squad gives Odell Beckham Jr. and the Ravens some swagger as they try to clinch the AFC's number-one seed. However, they are not out of the woods yet because they will face the 11-4 Miami Dolphins next week. The winner of that match solidifies their claim for the top seed.
That Week 17 battle could be Beckham Jr.'s big day. After all, he's had games this season wherein he collected 116 and 97 yards.