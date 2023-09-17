WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. repping Travis Hunter shirt and Randy Moss cleats ahead of blockbuster matchup vs. Joe Burrow’s Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for an AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals. During pregame warmups, the wide receiver was spotted on the field representing two of his favorite wide receivers.

Beckham was wearing a Travis Hunter t-shirt. The 20-year-old is a two-way star for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. He plays both wide receiver and cornerback for the team.

Beckham Jr. is apparently a big fan of the college football star who suffered a big hit on Saturday night. Hunter suffered a head injury that many football fans feel was illegal and could have been considered targeting. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and will likely miss the next few weeks for the Buffaloes.

Apart from the t-shirt, Odell Beckham Jr. also represented one of his all-time favorites: Randy Moss. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver wore white cleats featuring the Minnesota Vikings' purple on the toes with "Moss" written on the tongue of each cleat.

Beckham Jr.'s pre-game look pays homage to the past, present and future of the wide receiver position in football as he looks to take on division rivals Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

How much is Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract worth?

Odell Beckham Jr. has now suffered a torn ACL twice in his NFL career. The 30-year-old's most recent knee injury came during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. While helping the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the game.

Going into free agency in 2022, the wide receiver focused on his rehabilitation before worrying about a new contract. Once he was cleared to play again, he spoke to several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. He didn't come to a contract agreement with any NFL team and missed the entire 2022 NFL season.

In early talks, Beckham was receiving the $15-$20 million a season he was in search of. In April 2023, he ultimately decided to sign a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal is worth $18 million, and although it's not a long-term deal, it does give him an opportunity.

Beckham Jr. missed an entire season, so he has to prove that he still has the skills to play at a high level despite two previous knee injuries. In Week 1, he had two receptions for 37 yards, and he will need to build on that moving forward this season.