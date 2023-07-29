WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr, Zay Flowers go viral for setting fire with explosive moves in Ravens training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers might just make the Baltimore Ravens the dark horses for the Super Bowl this year. Now, training camp does not translate to league success automatically. But some of the show that the two put out is encouraging.

Odell Beckham Jr. is, of course, an experienced campaigner and a Super Bowl winner. But he is coming off an injury that kept him out for the entirety of last season. But here he was, beating his man on the perimeter and combining well with Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens Realm @RealmRavens



Also watch the Zay Flowers route



Also watch the Zay Flowers route

via: goldfeet IG The Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr. connection is looking solid

What was also heartening was seeing rookie Zay Flowers put on some moves. In the same play where OBJ caught the pass, his change of pace and direction left the defender covering him for dead. You can watch the entire sequence below.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Flowers’ “shiftiness” has reportedly been on full display since Ravens camp started.



Flower’s has reportedly been used “all over” the field including the X, Y, and Z WR positions.



Flowers' "shiftiness" has reportedly been on full display since Ravens camp started.

Flower's has reportedly been used "all over" the field including the X, Y, and Z WR positions.

Todd Monken (Ravens OC) reportedly plans to use him that way in the…

Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr can change the vibes for the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens are one of the best run organizations in the league and have a great coach. But they have fallen behind their peers, including the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.

One of the reasons has been Lamar Jackson's injuries. When your game is based on the fact that your quarterback can as easily pick up passing yards as running yards, him being out creates a problem. Having him healthy and back is vital. The fact that they also negotiated a contract with him, which gives him the motivation to play for the team is important.

But even with him around, one of the problems the team has faced is that they have depended way too much on Lamar Jackson's legs. Mark Andrews was their major receiving threat and he is a tight end. The wide receiver positions were their main weaknesses all along.

They seem to have corrected it this year. They have, by all appearances as seen above, selected a tremendous rookie in Zay Flowers. He looks ready to play from the first snap of the season. Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back after sitting out last season as he recovered from the injury he sustained during the previous year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams. He looks motivated to show he can still do it at the highest level and combining well with the quarterback.

With their new receiving threat, a fully healthy and happy mobile quarterback and an experienced coaching staff, the Baltimore Ravens can suprise a lof of observers this year. The training ground video may be considered the opening salvo of the warning they fired to the rest of the league.