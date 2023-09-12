WATCH: Packers fans celebrate Aaron Rodgers' achilles injury as Jets suffer massive injury blow against Bills

Remember the promo that Jack's American Pub in Milwaukee launched ahead of Week 1 promising free drinks if Aaron Rodgers lost certain games (ie, those without overlap with the Green Bay Packers')? Here were the conditions for said promo:

Obviously, Rodgers had to start.

Drinks had to have been bought 15 minutes before kickoff.

Customers had to have stayed inside the bar for the entire game to be eligible for the promo.

Food and top-shelf liquor were not included in the list of eligible items.

It may not happen anymore for two reasons: 1) The Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime after rookie receiver Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in overtime, and 2) Rodgers is feared to have torm his Achilles tendon after being sacked by linebacker Leonard Floyd in the first quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That did not stop Packers fans from rejoicing after their team's former franchise quarterback got hurt, though:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

How Green Bay Packers fans reacted to Aaron Rodgers’ departure for New York Jets

There must have been plenty of schadenfreude (sadistic joy) across Wisconsin after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, but some had already been harboring similar feelings well before he had even played a snap for Gang Green.

Shortly after Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets was made official, WISN 12, WBAY 2, and KARE 11 asked a few Green Bay Packers fans how they felt about the move. Quite a few of them said they were relieved to see his back:

Lee Bradow: "Good riddance as far as I'm concerned."

Andrew Swanson: "I might get some flack from fellow Packers fans, but I feel a little bit relieved. It's been so long; is he going to come back? Is he not going to come back?"

Owen Nederloe: "I liked him towards the beginning; now I don't like him at the end. He's kind of a crybaby. We're going to get the No. 1 pick and draft Bryce Young (who went to the Carolina Panthers instead)."

But for most, it was bittersweet. Sure, he would be gone, but not the memories he created; and the future would be bright with Jordan Love (who defeated the divisional rival Chicago Bears in his first-ever season opener):

Dan Larson: “One of the best I’ve ever seen play but I think it was time for them to move on so you know I guess I’ll miss some of the great throws but I think it really is time for them to move to Jordan Love.”

Harry Peck: ”The time has come to give Love a chance just like Rodgers got a chance and just like when Favre got a chance when number seven went down.”

According to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, an MRI is expected to reveal a Achilles tear that could end Rodgers’ career after 19 seasons - a potentially anticlimactic conclusion for the legend.