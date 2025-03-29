WATCH: Panthers WR Xavier Legette shows off his brand new horse Dime Piece

Xavier Legette has been spending his offseason doing what he loves: being around horses. The Carolina Panthers wideout recently showed off his brand new horse, Dime Piece, on social media.

At the start of the video, Legette is seen admiring his new black stallion. Then, Dime Piece is let loose to gallop a few rounds at a ranch. Toward the end of the video clip, Legette shows his love and affection to Dime Piece while also talking into the horse's ear.

Legette has been fond of horses ever since he was a kid. The NFL star openly discussed his love for the majestic animals at the rookie minicamp last year.

"I was about five years old,” Legette said of the first time he rode a horse. “Ever since I was a little boy—my uncle, he would bring the horses to my house every day for my birthday. And then we’ll go out there to the horse stable on the weekend.”

Legette has also said that being around horses and horse riding has helped him evolve his game on the gridiron.

"With a horse, if they're not feeling you, they put their ears back,'' Legette said to ESPN. "How does that compare to me in football? I have to feel [the defenders'] energy to see if I'm going to be able to be cool with them. Horses can feel your energy, just like any animal can feel if you're afraid of it.

"They give you indicators. You have to stay alert, just like in football.''

The Panthers selected Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, with the No. 32 pick. He previously played four seasons at South Carolina.

Xavier Legette had a mixed bag of a rookie season with the Carolina Panthers

Xavier Legette had his ups and downs during his rookie season in 2024. He recorded 439 yards and four touchdowns across 41 receptions in 14 games.

Legette had also dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. The rookie also accepted the blame for Carolina's loss against Philly.

Nonetheless, Legette is expected to increase his productivity for the Panthers in 2025, since he now has a foundation with quarterback Bryce Young.

