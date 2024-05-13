WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' black diamonds at NBA playoffs go viral

Patrick Mahomes is used to making people turn their heads with his on-field brilliance. However, this time, it was because of the expensive jewelry he was wearing around his neck at the NBA playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar rocked up to the Dallas Maverick vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game 3 with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. He wore a white diamond cross and a necklace of shiny black diamonds. The QB paired this cross necklace with a white tee.

On many occasions, the three-time Super Bowl winner has professed his Christian faith and worn the cross several times. Yet, this is one of the most eye-catching neckwear that Patrick Mahomes has ever displayed.

As per celebritynetworth.com, Patrick Mahomes is worth $90 million. And the 28-year-old is bound to earn more in his career. With one black diamond costing around $3000 to $5000, this necklace wouldn’t have been cheap to acquire for Mahomes.

However, Patrick Mahomes has also made several real-estate investments with his money. Earlier this year, the two-time NFL MVP purchased a house in Texas worth $3.37 million. This is on top of his mansion in Missouri, which he bought in 2019 at $1.8 million.

Patrick Mahomes turns heads with his words as well

The Mahomes hail from Texas and are fans of the Dallas Maverick, and they got to see their team win the game while attending. However, when the TV broadcast showed Patrick Mahomes wearing his fine jewelry, commentator Dave Pasch dropped a bombshell.

“Pat, unsolicited, just turned to Hubie and I and said Lu Dort could play in the NFL,” Pasch said.

Pasch was referring to Thunder shooting guard Luguentz Dort. As per Pasch, Mahomes also lined up a position for Lu Dort.

"I don’t know if he was kidding or serious, but he said he could play linebacker, or running back," Pasch said.

Mahomes’ words have gone through the NBA-NFL world like wildfire, especially when the caliber of both sets of players is being questioned. And Mahomes spoke about the transferability of NBA players’ skill sets to the NFL.