WATCH: Patrick Mahomes faces boos from Patriots fans at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Standings
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Player Guessing Game
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Patrick Mahomes faces boos from Patriots fans at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes faces boos from Patriots fans at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction

By Rob Gullo
Modified Jun 14, 2024 15:47 GMT
Tom Brady, left, Patrick Mahomes, right.
Tom Brady, left, Patrick Mahomes, right. (Credits: @patriots Instagram account)

Last night, Tom Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and was honored at Gillette Stadium in front of an estimated 60,000 fans. During his induction, Brady was introduced by rapper, Jay-Z, and was celebrated in front of over 100 former teammates and coaches.

At one point in the ceremony, some of Brady's old rivals and competitors congratulated Brady for his accomplishment. Each player was featured on the big screen at the stadium for a few seconds with some kind words for Brady. When the screen turned to Patrick Mahomes around the 1:50 marker, Gillette Stadium roared with boos, as the thousands of Patriots fans present weren't too thrilled to see Mahomes' face.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans in attendance likely booed Mahomes because the focus of the event was on Brady, and the presence of a quarterback with the potential to surpass him, drew their reaction.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Following a 20-year career with the Patriots, Brady became the 35th member of the franchise inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. He led them to six Super Bowl championships and is the all-time leader in wins for a quarterback, passing yards, passing touchdowns and comeback wins.

Tom Brady addresses Patriots debate: 'It was us'

Tom Brady (left), Robert Kraft (right) during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady
Tom Brady (left), Robert Kraft (right) during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady

The New England Patriots had a plentiful amount of success during Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's tenure with the team. Since teaming up in 2000, they participated in eight Super Bowls and won six of them, more than any other team.

Brady left the Patriots during the 2020 season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the team in his first season with the Buccaneers. Later, he went on to have two more playoff runs with Tampa Bay in the next two seasons.

In the four seasons after Brady left, the Patriots made the playoffs only once under Bill Belichick and experienced just one winning season. Belichick parted ways with the Patriots after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

With Brady's success and Belichick's lack of success after Brady left New England, some thought Brady was more responsible for New England's success. He shut down this narrative during his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, stating:

"Nobody individually hangs those six banners up there. The team does. Here in New England, it's always about 'we' and 'us,' not 'me' or 'mine.' Relationships are built on shared experiences."

The 2024 season will be the first season in a long time without both Belichick and Brady in the league.

Brady is expected to begin his broadcasting career with Fox Sports this fall, while Belichick has retired and makes guest appearances on various sports shows and podcasts.

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी