WATCH: Patrick Mahomes faces boos from Patriots fans at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction

Last night, Tom Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and was honored at Gillette Stadium in front of an estimated 60,000 fans. During his induction, Brady was introduced by rapper, Jay-Z, and was celebrated in front of over 100 former teammates and coaches.

At one point in the ceremony, some of Brady's old rivals and competitors congratulated Brady for his accomplishment. Each player was featured on the big screen at the stadium for a few seconds with some kind words for Brady. When the screen turned to Patrick Mahomes around the 1:50 marker, Gillette Stadium roared with boos, as the thousands of Patriots fans present weren't too thrilled to see Mahomes' face.

Fans in attendance likely booed Mahomes because the focus of the event was on Brady, and the presence of a quarterback with the potential to surpass him, drew their reaction.

Following a 20-year career with the Patriots, Brady became the 35th member of the franchise inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. He led them to six Super Bowl championships and is the all-time leader in wins for a quarterback, passing yards, passing touchdowns and comeback wins.

Tom Brady addresses Patriots debate: 'It was us'

Tom Brady (left), Robert Kraft (right) during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady

The New England Patriots had a plentiful amount of success during Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's tenure with the team. Since teaming up in 2000, they participated in eight Super Bowls and won six of them, more than any other team.

Brady left the Patriots during the 2020 season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the team in his first season with the Buccaneers. Later, he went on to have two more playoff runs with Tampa Bay in the next two seasons.

In the four seasons after Brady left, the Patriots made the playoffs only once under Bill Belichick and experienced just one winning season. Belichick parted ways with the Patriots after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

With Brady's success and Belichick's lack of success after Brady left New England, some thought Brady was more responsible for New England's success. He shut down this narrative during his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, stating:

"Nobody individually hangs those six banners up there. The team does. Here in New England, it's always about 'we' and 'us,' not 'me' or 'mine.' Relationships are built on shared experiences."

The 2024 season will be the first season in a long time without both Belichick and Brady in the league.

Brady is expected to begin his broadcasting career with Fox Sports this fall, while Belichick has retired and makes guest appearances on various sports shows and podcasts.

