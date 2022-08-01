WATCH: Patrick Mahomes pulls off insane behind-the-back pass at Chiefs training camp

Patrick Mahomes dipped into his bag of tricks in training camp earlier this week as the Kansas City Chiefs continued their preparations for the season.

With training camp underway, Mahomes has seemingly added yet another outrageous skill to his repertoire. It was a behind-the-back pass, which he completed to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Starting to think Patrick Mahomes is really going to do this in game, the more he keeps practicing it.

In a loaded AFC West, the Chiefs are the only side to have steered clear of a big-name acquisition. Instead, they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, losing a large part of the offense that has terrorized the league for several years.

The Chiefs, however, have won the division six years in a row. They're also coming off an AFC Championship appearance, so things aren't that bad for Patrick Mahomes and co.

While Mahomes is leveling up on the field, the Chiefs QB is also fighting surprising criticism off it. Earlier last week, an anonymous NFL defensive play-caller told The Athletic's Mike Sando:

"We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence. And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don’t think that is a 1. I think that is a 2. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away, and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles, and he plays streetball."

Patrick Mahomes hits back at criticism

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

Patrick Mahomes quickly responded to the anonymous piece of criticism. At a press conference, he said the following:

"It's always is weird when you see guys like me, Lamar (Jackson), Kyler (Murray), kind of get that on them, and other guys don’t. But, at the same time, we’re going to go out there and prove ourselves every day to show that we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also had a thing or two to say about the unnamed coach taking a shot at his quarterback.

"A lot of coaches have to teach guys how to roll out and call plays and he just does it, no, he’s tremendous, he’s tremendous. You guys look at Pro Football Focus and all those things, so just take a peek at that and see how many times he hits the second receiver."

Andy Reid on Mahomes 'streetball' comparisons: "Just take a peek at [the film], see how many times he hits the second receiver."

Meanwhile, as the Chiefs look to settle back into contention without Tyreek Hill. Patrick Mahomes still has a gritty wide receiving corps to target. In March, the Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract. In five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster racked up 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was rewarded with a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

The Chiefs' identity has been forged on Patrick Mahomes' brilliance and Hill's ability to get behind defenses. Mahomes now has Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and rookie Skyy Moore to throw to.

Patrick Mahomes spoke about the way black Qbs receive different types of criticism.

Alongside these names, he also has arguably the league's best tight end in Travis Kelce. We should see the Chiefs involved in the Super Bowl conversation again, and Patrick Mahomes involved in the MVP debate as well.

With the season not far away, we won't have long to wait until we see how the Chiefs fare without Tyreek Hill.

