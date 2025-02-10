  • home icon
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' sister Zoe tears up after dream meeting with Messi at Super Bowl 59

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had much to smile about against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, but Patrick Mahomes' sister, Zoe, checked off a bucket list item.

Zoe Mahomes, sister of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, got to live her dream, as she met international soccer superstar Lionel Messi. As you can see in the video below, she began to break down and cry meeting him.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a terrible first half of Super Bowl 59, trailing 24-0, but Zoe Mahomes, one of three Patrick Mahomes siblings, had a memorable experience.

Zoe Mahomes was a soccer star growing up and idolized Messi, so the meeting had more meaning. She's the half-sister to Patrick Mahomes as they share the same father, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

