WATCH: Pat Mahomes Sr gets into heated altercation with former MLB star during Super Bowl week in New Orleans

Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker got into a heated debate in New Orleans that had the chance to escalate further. While it is not clear what the source of the disagreement was, the two can be seen exchanging words and then squaring up to each other. They nearly came to blows, but cooler heads intervened and separated the two. It came as Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s son was playing in the Super Bowl against the Eagles for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker bring the feud online

Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker nearly got physical on the streets of New Orleans. If someone thought that the bad blood might have subsided by now, both took a clear stance that showed no love lost between the pair.

John Rocker was the first to respond. He captioned the video and said that he was disappointed he did not flatten his opponent right on the spot when they got into the altercation. Saying that it all began with a joke that Patrick Mahomes Sr. allegedly did not react well to, the former MLB relief pitcher said that he would have liked to make his adversary's night even worse.

That was in reference to Patrick Mahomes devastatingly losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles. The Chiefs were chasing a third-straight championship and ended up losing 40-22 and trailing 34-0 at one point. John Rocker wrote on X/Twitter,

"This fucking loser can't take a damn joke... Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bullshit weekend even more."

Patrick Mahomes Sr. replied about an hour later and it was clear that he was not prepared to back down either. He did not embed the video in his reply, but there was no doubt about his feelings as he wrote,

"John Rocker is a menace to society"

It is not clear what the alleged joke that set off the whole kerfuffle was. But the lingering animosity between the pair has persisted even a couple of days removed from the Super Bowl. The two former baseball stars turned up for a football experience that ended in some heated words and bad feelings.

With his son losing a chance to make history, one could understand why Patrick Mahomes Sr. was feeling not too great to begin with. His miserable night was compounded even further by John Rocker, who, if his social media post is to be believed, would have liked to make it much worse.

