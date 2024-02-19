WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany throw stunning party for daughter Sterling Skye's third birthday

Life has been great for Patrick Mahomes lately. He and his family now reside in their eight-acre residence outside Bolton, Missouri. He invested some of his fortune in thriving businesses and sports teams. At 28, he is already a three-time champion after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl 58.

Aside from celebrating his achievements, he and his wife threw a lavish party for their daughter’s third birthday. Sterling Skye’s parents shared an Instagram reel highlighting the event’s proceedings, from Sterling going down the slide to wearing angel wings and taking photos with her famous parents.

The final frame from the reel showed Brittany Mahomes hugging her two kids, Sterling and Patrick “Bronze” III. Pink dominated the party, from Sterling’s attire to the teacup-shaped souvenir cookies. Yes, there were butterflies on her special day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Instagram, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced that they were expecting their first child in September 2020. Four months later, they welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes to their family. Meanwhile, their second child, Patrick “Bronze” III, was born on November 28, 2022.

Also in attendance at the party are Jackson Mahomes, their mother, Randi Mahomes, and their half-sister, Mia Randall.

In an April 2023 Instagram post, Brittany Mahomes answered why they chose the name Sterling. It was initially for their second dog, but she refused because she wanted her daughter to carry that name.

Brittany Mahomes revealed how they came up with Sterling Skye Mahomes’ name.