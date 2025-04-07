New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas has surprised his mother, Angie Mack, by gifting her a Range Rover. The American NFL star player was raised by his single mother, and just after two years of his professional career, he gave his mother the amazing gift.

DeMario Douglas's mother, Angie Mack, shared a post on her Instagram account, giving a glimpse of the beautiful gift she received from her son. She was emotional in the clip and was teary-eyed as she saw the gift.

Mack went straight to hug the car, which had a gift red bow on it. She even took a ride in the car. Sharing the adorable video, Angie Mack wrote a heartfelt message for her son, thanking the NFL star for the gift. She wrote:

"My son surprised me with a fully paid Range Rover. And while the gift itself is incredible, what brought me to tears wasn’t the car… it was his heart............To love someone so deeply and watch them grow into a man with such a powerful, giving heart…

" there’s no greater blessing than that. I love you, son. More than words could ever express. Thank you for being you. Thank you for seeing me. And thank You, God, for choosing me to be his mother. This moment will live in my heart forever @popshotta3 I love you and words can’t explain son❤️🥹🥹🥹🥹" she added.

DeMario Douglas commented on his mother's post:

"Love you ma You deserve it🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾"

DeMario Douglas's comment to his mother's post (Image via Instagram/@only_angie_mack)

DeMario Douglas's mother is a clothing designer, tax preparer, and credit specialist. She often shares tax-related posts on her Instagram handle where she has around 4,048 followers.

DeMario Douglas enjoys an "epic day" at Supercross

DeMario Douglas has been enjoying a much-needed break during the offseason before the start of the new season. On Sunday, he spent some time driving bikes at Supercross.

Gillette Stadium shared a post of Douglas' outing on their Instagram account along with the caption that reads.

"Follow along with @popshotta3 for an epic day at @supercrosslive"

DeMario Douglas was the sixth-round 210th pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was selected by the New England Patriots and has so far played two seasons with them, and has had a total of 1,182 yards in receiving.

