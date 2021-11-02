WATCH: Peyton Manning's hilarious reaction to Patrick Mahomes' interception vs. Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes were all about bad luck with turnovers in the first weeks of the season. Somehow, even in Week 8, they're still finding ways to make hilarious plays that result in the loss of ball possession.

On the first drive of the Chiefs' game against the New York Giants, Kansas City led the ball down the field with ease, with Patrick Mahomes and the running offense exploiting holes in the New York Giants defense. Until it happened again.

Not even Peyton Manning couldn't hold himself from laughing as another bizarre Chiefs turnover saw Mahomes throw an interception in the end zone, ending the first Chiefs drive with another loss of possession:

Today's Manningcast is a special occasion for both Manning brothers: Peyton played against the Chiefs twice a year while he was a Denver Broncos quarterback, while Eli played his entire career for the New York Giants.

Mahomes' interception trouble continues vs. Giants

The 2021 version of Patrick Mahomes is not something we're accustomed to seeing from a quarterback of his caliber.

Mahomes has thrown 10 interceptions in eight games, the highest mark in the entire NFL. The game against the Giants was the seventh straight occasion he's thrown a pick this year, and the Chiefs offense is way below their level from previous years.

There's a lot to unpack here. Mahomes doesn't feel as confident as he did the previous years because the offensive line, even though it's rebuilt, is still not doing a great job protecting him. His confidence is clearly shaken, and he's not executing the scheme as well as he's supposed to. Easy reads and open receivers are getting lost on the field because Mahomes is holding the ball too long.

Kansas City's defense, one of the worst in the league, forces the offense to score a lot of points every game to win, and Mahomes seems to want to do more than any quarterback can. He's forcing a lot of passes he shouldn't force, which results in some bizarre plays, like the interception against Washington a couple of weeks ago:

There's no doubt about Mahomes' talent and at some point this season he should get out of this slump. But right now, some of those plays are hilarious, because the bad luck involved is too high.

Edited by Piyush Bisht