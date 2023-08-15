WATCH: Peyton Manning's Blind Side spoof resurfaces amid Michael Oher's lawsuit against Tuohy's 

In 2009, "The Blind Side" was released in theaters, a movie that depicted the life of Michael Oher. With recent allegations made by Oher about the Tuohy family, a playful skit has resurfaced.

In 2010, Peyton Manning hosted the annual ESPY Awards, and his monologue included a skit that was a parody of "The Blind Side". He showed the clip where Leigh Anne Tuohy, played by Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, found Michael Oher. Instead of the heartwarming story, Manning turned the skit into a horror film. Where the character 'collected' football players that she found.

With Michael Oher filing a case against the Tuohy family on Monday, Peyton Manning's clip has once again become popular. While the skit is still just for comedic relief, many have found it to be relevant.

Why is Michael Oher taking the Tuohy's to court?

On Monday, NFL fans were shocked to hear the revelations made by retired offensive tackle Michael Oher. For years, fans have thought of the former Ole Miss standout's story as an inspiration. Even applauding Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy for taking the former school football player into their homes.

Now, Oher is claiming that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied to him and profited from his name. In a 14 page document filed in Tennessee, he claims that the couple lied to him about being his adoptive parents. Then saying that they tricked him into signing conservatorship papers and not adoption papers.

He said that in February 2023, his lawyers discovered the conservatorship. The former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle is asking the court to end the conservatorship. As well as preventing the Tuohy family from profiting off of his name and likeness.

He also alleges that they made significant profits from "The Blind Side" as well as the book by the same name. Claiming that he didn't profit at all from the motion picture or book.

“We didn’t make any money off the movie.Well, Michael Lewis gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each. . . . We were never offered money; we never asked for money. My money is well-documented; you can look up how much I sold my company for.”-Sean Tuohy via The Daily Memphian

On Tuesday, Sean Tuohy claimed that accusations made against his family were false. Also adding that every member of the family received money from the book's profits. He also claims that the conservatorship was necessary to avoid NCAA violations that could have arisen when he attended Ole Miss.

Now both sides will be able to tell their sides in court.