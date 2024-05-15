WATCH: Puka Nacua's mom breaks down in tears as Rams WR gifts brand-new car for Mother's Day 

Puka Nacua is one of the most prolific rookies in NFL history. He amassed 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in the 2023-24 season and helped the Los Angeles Rams return to the playoffs after one of the biggest post-Super Bowl collapses ever.

Nacua has also gained recognition off the field for his upbeat demeanor and sincere love for his mother, Penina, which he proved when he gave her a brand-new car on Mother's Day on Sunday.

Rams Tapes shared a video of the heartwarming moment on Tuesday as Penina broke into tears:

Who are Puka Nacua's parents?

As mentioned before, Puka Nacua is the son of Penina Nacua. But there's a heartbreaking detail regarding his father Lionel. He died of diabetes complications just before Puka turned 11.

Lionel was also among the future All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver's first football coaches. Puka's early success was in part inspired by his father, who would have his son watch football games from the past, whether it be inside his truck or at home.

In a feature for the Deseret News, Penina once recalled Lionel saying:

“Puka is going to be the best one. Out of all my boys, he’ll be the best football player.”

Who are Puka Nacua’s brothers?

As it turns out, Puka Nacua is not the only Nacua who plays gridiron football. He has four brothers, three older and one younger, who have donned a helmet and pads.

The eldest, Kaimana (or Kai for short), is a safety who first joined the Cleveland Browns in 2017 after going undrafted out of BYU (which his brothers would also commit to later).

The team infamously went winless, and he bounced around multiple teams before joining the Michigan Panthers of the USFL/UFL. Off the field, Kai has two sons with his wife Alexa: Kaimana Jr. and Mateo Rodolfo.

Isaiah, meanwhile, was a defensive end who was recruited by BYU after high school. Little is known about his career, though.

Samson is, like Puka, a wide receiver. He spent the 2022 preseason with the Indianapolis Colts before joining Kai at the Panthers.

The youngest, Tei, is also a wide receiver who will make his collegiate debut in the upcoming 2024-25 season. Before that, he had been at Timpview, where he also played basketball.

Puka also has an elder sister, Chanel, who played basketball in high school.