WATCH: Puka Nacua's mom breaks down in tears as Rams WR gifts brand-new car for Mother's Day 

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Puka Nacua's mom breaks down in tears as Rams WR gifts brand-new car for Mother's Day 

WATCH: Puka Nacua's mom breaks down in tears as Rams WR gifts brand-new car for Mother's Day 

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 15, 2024 05:04 GMT
Puka Nacua gives his mother a car
Puka Nacua gives his mother a new car.

Puka Nacua is one of the most prolific rookies in NFL history. He amassed 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in the 2023-24 season and helped the Los Angeles Rams return to the playoffs after one of the biggest post-Super Bowl collapses ever.

Nacua has also gained recognition off the field for his upbeat demeanor and sincere love for his mother, Penina, which he proved when he gave her a brand-new car on Mother's Day on Sunday.

Rams Tapes shared a video of the heartwarming moment on Tuesday as Penina broke into tears:

Who are Puka Nacua's parents?

As mentioned before, Puka Nacua is the son of Penina Nacua. But there's a heartbreaking detail regarding his father Lionel. He died of diabetes complications just before Puka turned 11.

Lionel was also among the future All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver's first football coaches. Puka's early success was in part inspired by his father, who would have his son watch football games from the past, whether it be inside his truck or at home.

In a feature for the Deseret News, Penina once recalled Lionel saying:

“Puka is going to be the best one. Out of all my boys, he’ll be the best football player.”

Who are Puka Nacua’s brothers?

As it turns out, Puka Nacua is not the only Nacua who plays gridiron football. He has four brothers, three older and one younger, who have donned a helmet and pads.

The eldest, Kaimana (or Kai for short), is a safety who first joined the Cleveland Browns in 2017 after going undrafted out of BYU (which his brothers would also commit to later).

The team infamously went winless, and he bounced around multiple teams before joining the Michigan Panthers of the USFL/UFL. Off the field, Kai has two sons with his wife Alexa: Kaimana Jr. and Mateo Rodolfo.

Isaiah, meanwhile, was a defensive end who was recruited by BYU after high school. Little is known about his career, though.

Samson is, like Puka, a wide receiver. He spent the 2022 preseason with the Indianapolis Colts before joining Kai at the Panthers.

The youngest, Tei, is also a wide receiver who will make his collegiate debut in the upcoming 2024-25 season. Before that, he had been at Timpview, where he also played basketball.

Puka also has an elder sister, Chanel, who played basketball in high school.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी