WATCH: Quinshon Judkins' mom goes viral after answering Browns' draft call as RB goes missing

The Cleveland Browns selected Quinshon Judkins with the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Friday. Although Judkins became the talk of the town for Cleveland with its Round 2 pick, the running back's mom, Teva, went viral during the player's selection.
When the Browns decided to ring Judkins to draft him, he wasn't around, and his phone was with his mother. Cameras showed Teva looking at the cellphone with a confused look, before she answered the call to find out that her son was being drafted.
Here's the video of the moment Judkins' mom, Teva, answered a call from Browns general manager Andrew Berry:
Judkins eventually returned to the room a few seconds later and was seen celebrating with his close friends and family. The Browns' crew also appeared to enjoy the meeting.
Although many believed that Judkins had gone to use the washroom when the Browns called him, he had gone to buy a lemonade, by his own admission.
All in all, the incident made Teva quite famous.
Quinshon Judkins won the national title in his final season at Ohio State
Quinshon Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2022. He played with the Rebels for two seasons before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season.
Judkins won the national championship with the Buckeyes in his final collegiate season. He also earned a third-team All-Big Ten selection.
During the 2024 season, Judkins recorded 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on 194 carries. He also contributed 161 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.
The Browns needed a running back who could alleviate some pressure off quarterback Deshaun Watson. Furthermore, since Cleveland released Nick Chubb, the team had to bolster its offensive backfield in the draft.
It will be interesting to see whether Judkins can add the firepower that Cleveland desires in its running game next season.
