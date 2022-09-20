WATCH: Raiders fan slaps Kyler Murray while QB celebrated win with Cardinals supporters

Kyler Murray felt the wrath of the hostile Vegas crowd in the wake of a thrilling win with plot twists worthy of a motion picture. The emotional aftermath of a roller-coaster game boiled to its peak Sunday night. Amid the postgame celebration of a stunning 29-23 Cardinals victory, tensions from the Vegas crowd overflowed, leading to a fan slapping Kyler Murray.

The footage, courtesy of SportsCenter, happens in the blink of an eye just as Murray begins to turn his head towards the field.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s win in OT.



The incident was a direct reflection of the raucous atmosphere in Vegas on a night that left many Raiders fans in a state of shock. The Las Vegas Raiders, who held a 20-0 lead at halftime and a 23-7 lead after the third quarter, collapsed in the fourth.

From the start of the second half, the Raiders were chasing the game in a manner that only the turning point visual below can describe:

Kyler Murray took matters into his own hands, starting with this tremendous display of agility in this two-point conversion. After closing the gap to 23-21 with no time on the clock, one final play on another two-point conversion forced overtime.

The Raiders' defense managed to pump the brakes on Murray's relentless surge in overtime, but the offense crumbled when it mattered most. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow fumbled the ball that the Cardinals defense returned for a touchdown, ending the game.

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake SCOOP AND SCORE TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS SCOOP AND SCORE TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS https://t.co/D97oxVnMjm

A fitting end to an incredible game.

For the Raiders, the offseason hype after Davante Adams' acquisition has fizzled, and reality has set in. They are 0-2, and if the first two games are a sign of things to come, it will be a long and arduous season for the franchise.

For the Cardinals, it was a much-needed win to even their record at 1-1 to keep pace with the rest of the NFC West. The euphoria of the win was somewhat diminished by the incident after the game.

Murray felt the anger of Raiders fans with a searing slap across his cheek, which has now sparked a police investigation. The young quarterback and the Cardinals may adopt alternative postgame celebration methods in hostile territory in the future.

