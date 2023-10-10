WATCH: Raiders owner Mark Davis goes on NSFW rant as rumored girlfriend Hayden Hopkins attends MNF

Mark Davis inherited the Las Vegas Raiders franchise from his father, legendary owner Al Davis, who passed away in 2011. The Raiders have been among the most talked about NFL franchises because of their culture built on ruggedness and anti-establishment. No wonder their gear resonated with the hip-hop community.

But while the man in charge has changed, the Raiders are still all business. They have transferred from Oakland to Las Vegas and built a multi-billion football cathedral that is Allegiant Stadium. However, while several things are going well for Davis, he was caught swearing on camera.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What could Mark Davis be pissed about during the Raiders’ Monday Night Football game?

Mark Davis was shown on camera with Cirque du Soleil dancer Hayden Hopkins. While their relationship status is uncertain, Hopkins does have the status to sit beside Davis during the Raiders’ 2023 Week 5 Monday Night Football game.

The Las Vegas Raiders played the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams’ former team, on home turf. Around the two-and-a-half-minute mark in the second quarter, the cameras panned to Davis sitting beside Hopkins before delivering what looked to be cuss words.

Expand Tweet

While it’s easy to speculate what he said, Davis’ facial reaction says it all. At that point, he was pissed off with something and couldn’t contain his emotions. No one knows what caused Davis’ frustration. At that time, Jimmy Garoppolo threw an incomplete pass to DeAndre Carter on third down, setting up a Daniel Carlson field goal.

Could he be frustrated about Garoppolo’s play at that point? If that’s the case, imagine how Mark Davis was when his quarterback threw an interception to Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford. Or could Davis be upset with a business-related update? Could he be upset with the gate attendance during the game?

Beat reporters can dig deeper into what’s causing his angry behavior. Luckily for him, there’s Hopkins by his side to keep him calm. Hopkins and Davis were seen together in a December 2022 NFL game. Back then, Hopkins denied dating Davis, claiming he was just his “neighbor.”

Mark Davis hasn’t had much success with the Raiders

Maybe Davis said those words because he’s tired of losing. His father won multiple Super Bowls at the Raiders’ helm. Sadly, he hasn’t lived up to those credentials. Since Mark Davis took over the Raiders franchise in 2011, the team only made two postseason trips, losing both Wild Card games.

The Raiders made headway in 2021 under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who replaced Jon Gruden. They entered the playoffs with a 10-7 record but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in their first postseason game since 2016.

Since then, the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels as head coach. He finished his first year in Las Vegas at 6-11 and is 2-3 through Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season after defeating the Green Bay Packers 17-13.