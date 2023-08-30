WATCH: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clocks 1500 MPH flying in F-16 fighter jet with US Air Force Thunderbirds

Jimmy Garoppolo is beginning a new chapter in 2023.

For a very long time, he was associated with the San Francisco 49ers, whom he joined in 2017 via trade from the New England Patriots. With him under center, the erstwhile-awful 49ers slowly and steadily improved, eventually returning to Super Bowl contendership in 2019-20 and mostly staying there ever since.

But with Brock Purdy emerging as a future star, and now-Dallas Trey Lance also in the mix, Garoppolo found himself expendable. Thus he joined the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo prepares for Raiders stint by going 1,500 mph in F-16

To promote himself within his new team, Garoppolo, who is the grandson of an ex-Marine, recently visited Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada for an aerial demonstration with the Thunderbirds.

He was assisted by Major Taylor "Flash" Wight in the venture, and at one point, the quarterback reached 1,500 mph and nine G's:

He would later recall the experience to CBS Sports:

"It was something like I've never experienced before. USAA called me up, we got this whole thing set up. They really took care of me, man. Honestly it was an unbelievable experience. Talk about an emotional roller coaster, it was every bit of that."

Jimmy Garoppolo's on choosing Raiders, meeting Tom Brady

When Jimmy Garoppolo was first revealed to be joining the Las Vegas Raiders early in the offseason, it ranked as one of the biggest and most surprising player movements, given his success in Santa Clara. But for him, the decision came down to a few reasons:

"I think familiarity, chance to win, good team around me. Those are all some big things -- I think all those put together. I came on a visit here, coaching staff and me had a lot of relationships in the past and it just seemed like the right spot, it seemed like the right thing to do and I'm happy it's worked out so well."

And luckily for him, he has a few familiar faces from his stint with the New England Patriots within sight: head coach Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator in Foxboro, and new minority owner Tom Brady, whom he backed up to begin his career.

Garoppolo even revealed a chance encounter with Brady just before the Raiders' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys:

"I got to see him in Dallas this weekend. I haven't seen him in a while but he's still the same old guy, man. Loves to compete, was getting us fired up in the locker room, all that good stuff. And he's one of the best, man. One of the best people and best players obviously, but just a good dude overall."

The Raiders begin their campaign ON September 10 against the divisional rival Denver Broncos, who will look to "ruin their night", as Brady advised them in the clip above.

