WATCH: Rare footage emerges of Travis and Jason Kelce playing football as kids 

Travis and Jason Kelce have been the toasts of the NFL world over the last few seasons.

There was the Kelce Bowl when both brothers played in the Super Bowl the season before last, which made their mother Donna a star in her own right. Then the younger brother started dating the most famous entertainer on the planet, and Taylor Swift mania consumed the NFL. On Monday, the Eagles center hung up his cleats for good, driving a wave of nostalgia across the league.

However, if that retirement video was sentimental for you, get ready with some tissues because what's coming below will make you both cry and smile. Long before the brothers were future Hall-of-Famers, they were just regular American kids trying to enjoy the game.

In a video released through The Players' Tribune, Travis and Jason Kelce are seen growing up with their parents, having fun around parks and beaches, and throwing about the old pigskin.

Growing up in Cleveland Heights, both are seen sporting the Browns helmets and uniforms. It's an adorable throwback that's sure to make your day. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Travis and Jason Kelce have come a long way from their beginnings

At the risk of stating the obvious, few would have thought, themselves included, that Travis and Jason Kelce would end up having the careers they have had. And they certainly would not have expected to have played for the teams that they did.

Even though they were sporting Browns jerseys, both brothers went to Cincinnati for their college careers. But that connection did not lessen their animosity towards the city's professional franchise if Travis Kelce's remark after beating them is any indication.

Expand Tweet

Particularly for the Chiefs tight end, playing for Kansas City means that he knows that for him to even win the AFC Championship, the Cleveland Browns must end below them. One wonders how the young him would have felt.

Jason Kelce has been slightly luckier in that he has played in the NFC, so he was in a different conference to the Browns. Having married his wife, a native of Philadelphia, it seems clear that his loyalties are now divided at best.

However, what has never been divided is the singular focus each brother has showed to reach the pinnacle of football. As Jason Kelce retires and Travis follows him into the sunset in the next few years, fans should be happy with the knowledge thata they saw two of the best players ever ply their trade before them.