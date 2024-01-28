WATCH: Ravens’ Arthur Maulet gets involved in heated altercation with Chiefs players 

The game hasn't even begun yet, but things are getting chippy between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. In pre-game warmups, there have been a few incidents and the latest involved Ravens' cornerback Arthur Maulet confronting several Chiefs players.

Maulet was talking to at least five or six Chiefs players near their sidelines when an altercation broke out. The two sides had to be separated, though Maulet was the only Raven in the area.

Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson confronted Maulet and started the incident, which ended relatively quickly. The coaches and referees quickly got involved and smoothed things over, but it's clear that these two teams are amped and ready to fight it out on the field.

Another incident involved Travis Kelce interrupting Justin Tucker's warmup to move his things further away from Patrick Mahomes, who was also trying to warm up. Once these two teams get on the field, it should be an exciting show full of tension.

A trip to the Super Bowl (to face either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions) is on the line here, and it's clear that each and every player has a keen awareness of what the situation is and how serious it is.

Chiefs, Ravens ready to do battle

The Chiefs and Ravens aren't necessarily rivals. They don't play in the same division and they don't really play that often or in iconic matchups like the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs do. Nevertheless, the players are treating this game with the same level of intensity.

The Baltimore Ravens are ready

That's what happens when a team trying to win its first Super Bowl with their superstar quarterback comes up against a team trying to win its third and cement itself as a true dynasty.

Plenty is at stake for both teams, and there's an intensity level on the field that reflects that. Neither team wants to go home after today. Unfortunately, one will have to while the other goes on to a potential championship.