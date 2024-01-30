Watch: Ravens fans accuse Taylor Swift of ruining football in viral video after franchise loses to Travis Kelce's Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were the biggest points of attention in the AFC Championship Game, and bitter Baltimore Ravens fans could not stand it.

In Sunday's AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium, the league's best team ran into a red wall, failing to maximize the potential of their offensive firepower as the Kansas City Chiefs turned the contest into a largely defensive battle, and won. On the other side, Kelce was easily among the best players in the game, tying the legendary Jerry Rice for most postseason receptions and surpassing him for most 100-yard postseason games.

One Ravens supporter decided to point the finger at the pop star, who was in attendance to support her tight-end boyfriend. In the video below, they can be heard shouting:

“You’re ruining football!"

Meanwhile, a woman shouted:

"You did that [expletive]!"

Another man said:

"[Expletive] you!"

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift gain new defender in J.J. Watt

One either arduously loves or hates the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship as there is seemingly not much middle ground, if any. Notably, count legendary defensive end J.J. Watt among those in support of the power couple.

The former Houston Texan and Arizona Cardinal, who currently works as a desk analyst for CBS, recently sat down with Us Weekly's Christina Garibaldi to discuss his stance. He said that if the league loved showing male celebrities, then the same should apply to women like the pop star:

“I think it’s great. I can’t understand why people are so upset about it. I mean, they show celebrities at games all the time... I don’t really understand why it’s caused such an uproar.”

Watt also addressed the star-studded affair's sociocultural impact on the NFL, calling it a cause for celebration:

"She has brought in a massive amount of new fans to the game... all sorts of eyeballs and interest. And there's so many people who are learning about the game and haven't necessarily watched at the same level as before.”

Swift is unlikely to be in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII, which pits the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, owing to the Eras Tour, which resumes in Tokyo the same week.