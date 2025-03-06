WATCH: Ravens RB Derrick Henry and girlfriend Adrianna Riva take a dreamy vacation to St. Barths

The offseason has been pretty exciting for NFL players, who have been making the most out of it by spending time with their family and loved ones. The same goes for Baltimore Ravens star, Derrick Henry, who is enjoying his time with his girlfriend Adrianna Riva and daughters.

Derrick Henry and his girlfriend Adrianna recently made it to Saint Barthelemy for their romantic offseason trip. On Thursday, Adrianna shared an Instagram reel to give her fans a glimpse into her cozy tropical trip with the Ravens star. In the caption, Adrianna wrote:

"St. Barths."

The Instagram reel captures memorable moments from Derrick Henry and Adrianna's trip to Saint Barthélemy. The video starts with the couple driving their way to the airport, followed by a clip of them travelling in the private jet to their destination and later checking-in into their hotel.

Adrianna Riva also included clips from her visit to night parties and dinner dates, in addition to some cozy moments from her visit to the beach with boyfriend Derrick. The couple's vacation to Saint Barthelemy came almost a month after the Ravens' devastating playoff loss.

Derrick Henry's girlfriend, Adrianna stood alongside RB following Ravens' playoff loss

The Baltimore Ravens were close to making it to the NFL Conference Championship, but lost their chance to Buffalo Bills. The Bills beat the Ravens by 25-27 to mark their spot in the NFL Conference Championship.

Following the loss, Adrianna took to her Instagram story to post an emotional note for her boyfriend, Derrick Henry, attached with a black-and-white picture of the Highmark Stadium. Sharing her heartbreaking reaction to the Ravens' loss, Adrianna wrote:

“From the highest of a mountain or the lowest of a valley, I will praise His name. TO GOD BE THE GLORY ALWAYS. Two two—I'm so proud of you. I love you endlessly."

Following the Ravens' Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, there were speculations about Derrick Henry's exit from the team. However, Henry dismissed the rumors with his 1-word reaction, which made it clear to the fans that the running back will be back for another season with the Ravens.

