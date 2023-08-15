WATCH: Ravens TE Mark Andrews powerslams Commanders' Danny Johnson in massive fight at Ravens-Commanders joint practice 

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders took a break from practice due to a fight between Mark Andrews and Danny Johnson. The two were involved in a play before Andrews picked up and slammed Johnson down onto the ground.

Johnson came in to help defend the pass from Lamar Jackson. The defensive back scooped the ball up off the ground and Andrews took issue with that. He picked up Johnson and hurled him to the ground, kick-starting a brawl.

It was an ugly scene and a lot of frustration for Andrews. It's unclear what started all the issues, but this started a practice-wide fight that resulted in both teams pushing and shoving each other. Check it out below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It took quite some time for the two teams to be separated and there was a lot of anger. Ahead of their preseason matchup, the two teams had been joint practicing before this happened which briefly ended things then and there.

Fighting has been rather commonplace during the NFL preseason. Travis Kelce, a tight end like Andrews, fought with his own teammate during the Kansas City Chiefs practice.

The Cleveland Browns and a few other teams have had skirmishes with other teams during joint practices as well. Joint practices are not new, but there seems to be some added tension this year.

Mark Andrews and the Ravens headed for big season

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens are in for a very big season. They have been a playoff contender in years past, but they made Lamar Jackson the highest paid player in NFL history over the offseason.

It's a big season for Mark Andrews and company

They brought in Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers as well. On defense, they get a full season of Roquan Smith, so there are no excuses. With everything they have, the pressure will be on for them to finally have some real success.

A Super Bowl or bust season isn't accurate, but they need to look good and be one of the best teams in the NFL to justify their moves.