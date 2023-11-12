WATCH: Ravens' Van Noy gets aggressive towards Browns' Cedric Tillman as Week 10 game heats up

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns are locked in a tough battle, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy is up for the fight. The Browns were behind early on after safety Kyle Hamilton intercepted quarterback Deshaun Watson on the first drive and took it to the house.

But things got a little chippy after one particular play in the first quarter.

With Watson in scramble mode, he took off looking for an option downfield as the Ravens' pass rush made life difficult for him. Van Noy was in pursuit, but unfortunately for him, he didn't see wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

What happened next was brutal.

Tillman lights up Ravens' Kyle Van Noy

As Watson was looking for a teammate to pass to, Van Noy was hunting him down, but he failed to see Tillman, and the Browns receiver put on a full-body block that left Van Noy shaken on the ground.

Now, of course, this kind of hit in a division game will no doubt get players hot under the collar, and the Ravens defender wanted to let Tillman know that he wasn't a fan of the hit.

With the Ravens out to an early two-score lead, things are already getting tough for the 5-3 Browns.

Baltimore Ravens the team to beat in the AFC?

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sitting at 7-2 before the Browns game and leading the AFC North, Baltimore is in a commanding position and, if it can get a win over Cleveland, will extend the division lead even further.

Todd Monken's offense has started to wake up recently as they have laid waste to the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. But perhaps the biggest story is the defense, which is first in points allowed per game (just 13.8).

Baltimore is looming as a serious challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs and, for some, has overtaken the Super Bowl champions in the pecking order of Super Bowl favorites.

While there is still a long way to go in the season, the Ravens are doing everything right.