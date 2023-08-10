WATCH: Ray Rice seen getting swarmed by kids at Ravens training camp alongside Marshawn Lynch

Ray Rice's NFL career was cut short in 2014 once the former running back became embroiled in controversy. A video of him physically attacking his fiancée emerged due to TMZ, and the Baltimore Ravens cut ties with the running back - no other team ever signed him after the incident.

His actions were inexcusable, but it should be noted that, ever since the incident, Rice has made a serious effort to raise awareness to the domestic violence issue, such as donating money to charities and addressing high school students and college athletes by speaking out against domestic violence.

It also seems that he's on good terms with the Ravens after his release nine years ago. With Marshawn Lynch next to him, Ray Rice was seen swarmed by kids during Baltimore's Thursday training camp practice:

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer “Murderville” star Marshawn Lynch is here with Ray Rice. Lynch is close with Ravens QB Josh Johnson. pic.twitter.com/v7Nf6LIej2

What happened to Ray Rice? Former Ravens running back was released due to domestic violence incident

At a time when the Baltimore Ravens were one of the AFC's powerhouses and competing every year with the New England Patriots for the conference championship, Rice was one of the best running backs in the league, constantly being voted to Pro Bowls and All-Pros ever since he was drafted in 2008.

He was a major part of the Baltimore Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl win, with over 1,600 scrimmage yards that season to go with ten touchdowns. But it all came to a halt in 2014.

Ray Rice started the season with a two-game suspension due to a domestic violence incident that happened during the offseason. But when TMZ obtained and published the full video in September, he was instantly suspended indefinitely by the league and the team also removed all of his items from the pro shop.

He did win his appeal to be reinstated to the league in November 2014, but no team was willing to touch him. After three seasons without signing with anyone, he declared in 2018 that his playing days were over and that he would focus on raising awareness of domestic violence problems, while also becoming a motivational speaker to high school and college kids and using his case as an example.