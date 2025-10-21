WATCH: Referee swarms in to protect Jaxon Smith-Njigba from mob of angry Texans players during MNF clash

The Seattle Seahawks' game against the Houston Texans on Monday night took an ugly turn after Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was confronted by angry Texans fans.During the fourth quarter, the Seahawks wide receiver pushed Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. out of bounds. A mob of angry Houston fans tried to attack Jaxon Smith-Njigba for his actions before referee Nate Jones intervened to protect the Seahawks player.Jones, who had an eight-year NFL stint as a defensive back, swarmed through the crowd to protect JSN.While the Texans scored seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to overturn the deficit as they lost 27-19 to drop to a 2-4 record this season.Jaxon Smith-Njigba might have angered Texans fans but the Seahawks are over the moon with his output this season. The Seattle wide receiver had eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, making it his fifth game with 100+ receiving yards. No other player has more than three such games this season.