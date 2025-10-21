  • home icon
  • WATCH: Referee swarms in to protect Jaxon Smith-Njigba from mob of angry Texans players during MNF clash

WATCH: Referee swarms in to protect Jaxon Smith-Njigba from mob of angry Texans players during MNF clash

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 21, 2025 06:56 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
Referee swarms in to protect Jaxon Smith-Njigba from mob of angry Texans players during MNF clash - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Seahawks' game against the Houston Texans on Monday night took an ugly turn after Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was confronted by angry Texans fans.

During the fourth quarter, the Seahawks wide receiver pushed Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. out of bounds. A mob of angry Houston fans tried to attack Jaxon Smith-Njigba for his actions before referee Nate Jones intervened to protect the Seahawks player.

Jones, who had an eight-year NFL stint as a defensive back, swarmed through the crowd to protect JSN.

While the Texans scored seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to overturn the deficit as they lost 27-19 to drop to a 2-4 record this season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba might have angered Texans fans but the Seahawks are over the moon with his output this season. The Seattle wide receiver had eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, making it his fifth game with 100+ receiving yards. No other player has more than three such games this season.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
