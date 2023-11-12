WATCH: Robert Kraft gives up on Mac Jones and Patriots as team drops stinker in Germany

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft did not enjoy his trip to Germany.

Mac Jones and the Patriots dropped a poor performance at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, losing 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts, who fielded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in rookie Anthony Richardson's absence through injury.

The Patriots have now dropped to 2-8 and are staring at a second straight losing season and a third in four seasons. Kraft, who was in attendance with son Jonathan, was thoroughly miffed by his team's performance and made no effort to hide his displeasure.

After Jones' attempted touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry in the endzone almost resulted in an interception, the Patriots owner just dropped his head in resignment, as his team was forced to settle for a field goal.

During the final moments of the Patriots' whimpered outing in Germany, Kraft almost spat out his coffee.

The Patriots have now climbed to third on the 2024 NFL Draft order, a frustrating reality for the NFL's greatest dynasty of the 21st century.

Patriots to fire Bill Belichick? Robert Kraft admits harsh truth about team's state

Before the Patriots' eighth loss in 10 games, Robert Kraft voiced his frustration about his team's performance in a pre-game interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen. The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner said:

"This our 30th year that I've had the privilege of owning this team. And I've never been 2-7. So, it's really disappointing."

Rumors suggested that a loss in Germany to the Colts would be the end of the road for Bill Belichick's run as the Patriots head coach. With that becoming a reality for the franchise, Kraft could finally pull the trigger on moving on from the head coach who delivered six Super Bowls to his team.

The Patriots have a bye next week. This is the perfect opportunity for Kraft to evaluate the future of his team's head coach, quarterback situation, and backroom staff. The once-vaunted dynasty has crumbled, and it may be time for a rebuild in New England.

The Patriots' toothless offense, which has been held to under seven points thrice in 10 games this season, needs a massive facelift. A new quarterback, perhaps Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, a new head coach, with a new backroom staff could be the way forward for the Patriots.

The onus is on Robert Kraft to make tough decisions and hope to bring back the glory days in New England.