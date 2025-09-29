WATCH: Robert Saleh, Liam Coen get into heated scuffle over "sign stealing" comments from 49ers DC following Jaguars' 26-21 win

Robert Saleh is not done feuding with the Jacksonville Jaguars over his &quot;sign-stealing&quot; allegations. On Sunday, the defensive coordinator accosted the AFC South franchise's head coach Liam Coen after his San Francisco 49ers lost 21-16:During his post-game media presser, Coen dismissed the confrontation as &quot;not a big deal&quot; and implored the media to keep the specifics a secret. However, hot mics caught an audio of Jaguars HC saying,&quot;Keep my name out of your mouth&quot;49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was also asked about the incident, saying:&quot;I will try to clear it up, but I didn't see what happened, so I am not sure. I don't think he should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. Not too worried about it.&quot;In the days leading to the game, Saleh had accused the Jaguars of cheating - specifically stealing signs with &quot;a really advanced system&quot; - to gain favorable field position:&quot;They do a great job of it. They formation you to just try to find any nugget they can.&quot;He continued:&quot;So we've got to be great with our signals, we've gotta be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field... They're going to catch us in some situations where they have the advantage and we've just got to play sound, fundamental football and do our best to outexecute them.&quot;He also implicated the likes of the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay and the Minnesota Vikings' Kevon O'Connell in using the scheme.How Liam Coen responded to Robert Saleh's &quot;sign-stealing accusations&quot;Meanwhile, Liam Coen, who previously worked with Sean McVay, initially deflected Robert Saleh's claims, instead trying to focus on the game. The topic, however, came up again, and he categorically denied them, instead emphasizing the effort put in by himself and his staff:&quot;We [are] typically by formation, by game plan, by working really hard as a coaching staff throughout the week, trying to get indicators by your formation, motion, shift, pre-snap. Those are the things you're trying to do as a coach if you're trying to put your players in the best position to be successful.&quot;Next for the 49ers is an intrastate visit to the Los Angeles Rams this Thursday. The Jaguars, meanwhile, host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday next week. Both games will kick off at 8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video and ESPN/ABC respectively.