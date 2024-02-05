WATCH: Russell Wilson, Ciara carry out elaborate dance moves with daughter Amora as couple get ready for date night 

Russell Wilson and Ciara welcomed their third child, Amora, last December. She is the latest addition to the Wilson family after their son, Win Harrison, was born three years ago.

Amora is a month old and still needs close attention from her parents. Therefore, the power couple must make taking care of her an unbreakable part of their schedule, even if they are to go out on a date.

That’s why they found a way to put Amora to sleep while preparing for date night. Ciara shared a video of her dancing with Wilson while he cradled their precious daughter. She captioned the tweet:

“Gettin’ ready for date night & need Daddy to rock the baby to sleep! Daddy’s got it covered! Im just here for support 😂🥰 #DaddyRock @DangeRussWilson”

Ciara and Russell Wilson had much fun preparing their baby for bed while dancing without a beat. They created lyrics on the fly while having some occasional laughs.

Last month, the Wilsons shared an Instagram reel of their baby’s photo shoot, set to Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour.”

While she’s still a month old, Amora Princess Wilson has her own Instagram account. However, as the bio says:

“Account still under parental's care and supervisors 👨‍👩‍👦. Daughter of CIARA & RUSSELL WILSON”

Aside from Amora and Win Harrison, Ciara and Russell Wilson are parents to six-year-old Sienna Princess. Ciara has a nine-year-old son, Future Zahir, with hip-hop artist Future.

Where will Russell Wilson play next season?

While the one-time Super Bowl champion welcomed another child to his family with Ciara, his team for the 2024 NFL season remains uncertain. After getting benched late in the 2023 season, multiple reports indicate that the Denver Broncos might release him early in the 2024 offseason.

Doing so will release the Broncos from the five-year, $245 million extension Wilson signed with the team. However, letting him go will charge the Broncos $85 million in dead cap. They can cut him after Jun. 1, allowing them to spread that amount over two seasons.

But the Broncos have another consideration if they wish to defer Wilson’s release. His $37 million injury guarantee for the 2025 season will be activated if he’s still on the team by the fifth league year for 2024 (Mar. 17).

Likewise, Russell Wilson has been linked with some NFL teams looking for a quarterback. Some reports say that he could join the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL analyst Jeff Saturday mentioned on a Feb. 1 episode of ESPN’s Get Up that Wilson will suit the Pittsburgh Steelers.